Morning News Call - India, November 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Bajaj Electricals Executive VP Pratap Gharge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Information Technology Group VP Edsel Pereira, Mahindra Group Digital Transformation Senior VP Jaspreet Bindra at Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Conclave in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver a lecture in New Delhi. 11:00 am: NITI Aayog Principal Advisor Ratan Watal at release of strategy paper on resource efficiency New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Junior Minister for Corporate Affairs P.P. Chaudhary and JK Tyre & Industries CMD Raghupati Singhania at National CSR Summit 2017 New Delhi. 2:15 pm: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India CEO Pawan Agarwal at National CSR Summit 2017 New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Government to release October Infrastructure output data New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release July- September GDP data New Delhi. 5:45 pm: Chief Statistician T.C A. Anant to address media post release of GDP data New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India seen posting stronger growth as businesses adjust to new tax India's economic growth pace likely picked up in the three months ending in September, halting a five-quarter slide as businesses started to overcome teething troubles after the bumpy launch of a national sales tax. • India's Jet, Air France-KLM expand ties in potential challenge to Etihad India's Jet Airways and Air France-KLM on Wednesday announced a partnership to route more traffic through Europe and on to North America, in a potential challenge to Gulf carrier Etihad Airways that is a shareholder in Jet. • India's top listed firms log best profit growth in six quarters Earnings for companies in India's broader NSE index rose at their best pace in six quarters during July-September, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data, showcasing how profits are finally looking up after a prolonged spell of sluggish growth. • Indian court slaps Nestle India with fine over substandard noodles An Indian court on Tuesday imposed a fine of 4.5 million rupees on Nestle India in a 2015 case for selling substandard instant noodles after a laboratory test found high ash content in its popular Maggi brand. • India's Mecon partners Italy's CSM to develop electrical steel India's state-owned consultancy and engineering firm Mecon Ltd signed a preliminary understanding with Italy's Centro Sviluppo Materiali to develop electrical and automotive grade steel for domestic steelmakers. • UAE's RAK Ceramics plans capacity expansion in India -CEO RAK Ceramics plans to build a third plant in India to almost double its production capacity there next year, the UAE-based company's chief executive told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan October industrial output rebounds, manufacturers see good times ahead Japan's industrial output rose less than expected in October, but companies forecast production to rise strongly in November and December as robust overseas demand continues to support factory activity and broader economic growth. • Bubble trouble? Bitcoin tops $11,000, but fades after sharp rally Bitcoin zoomed past $11,000 to hit a record high for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday after gaining more than $1,000 in just 12 hours, stoking concerns that a rapidly swelling bubble could be set to burst in spectacular fashion. • U.S. Senate takes step toward passage of tax bill, vote likely this week The U.S. Senate on Wednesday took a step toward passage of tax legislation that is a top White House priority, setting up a likely decisive vote later this week even though it was unclear if the bill hadX LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,013.00, trading down 0.45 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as the market prepares for a fresh supply of notes and the release of the nation's gross domestic product data. The yield on the benchmark 6.79% bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.00 percent-7.05 percent band till the cut-offs of the 150 billion-rupee debt sale. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as weakness in regional equities may hurt local shares ahead of India’s July-September economic growth and fiscal deficit data, due later today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes as well as higher interest rates. • Asian shares fell, weighed down by a plunge in high-flying technology shares, a move that some see as a healthy correction after a strong rally but others believe may herald the peak of a "super cycle" that has been boosting the sector. • The dollar was higher in Asian trading after upbeat U.S. economic growth data, but was on track for a monthly loss against a basket of currencies as investors warily watched progress of the U.S. tax reform legislation. • U.S. Treasury yields rose across most maturities on Wednesday bolstered by upbeat remarks on the economy by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and data showing stronger than expected U.S. economic growth for the third quarter. • Oil markets opened cautiously ahead of the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day, with members set to debate the path for an extension of the group's supply-cut agreement. • Gold held near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed amid upbeat U.S. growth data and as a likely vote neared on U.S. tax legislation. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.35/64.38 November 29 -$133.49 mln -$0.16 mln 10-yr bond yields 7.10 pct Month-to-date $3.14 bln -$178.50 mln Year-to-date $8.79 bln $25.77 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.35 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)