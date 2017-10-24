FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, October 24
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
#Company News
October 24, 2017 / 3:13 AM / a day ago

Morning News Call - India, October 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Infosys Chairman Emeritus N.R.
Narayana Murthy at Clean Cooking Forum 2017 in New Delhi.
    10:00 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to
speak at CII Industrial Innovation Summit 2017 in New Delhi.
    10:30 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh and NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand
at Agriculture Round Table 2017 in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Advantage Assam Summit
in New Delhi. 
    4:25 pm: GHCL post earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: HDFC Bank post earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai.
    6:15 pm: Infosys post earnings conference call in Bengaluru.
    
    
    LIVECHAT - JAPAN ELECTION
    PineBridge Investments' Head of Japanese Fixed Income Tadashi Matsukawa will
discuss medium and long term market impacts from the snap election at 9:00 am
IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
    Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance
Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes
of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the
sector.
    • Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO
    Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd fell as much as 8.5 percent on their
market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's
valuation.
    • Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 34 percent
    Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in
second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal
prices.
    • HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
    HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of
its India operations, effective December 1.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump to press China on North Korea, trade on Beijing visit
    U.S. President Donald Trump will urge President Xi Jinping to make good on
his commitments to pressure North Korea when he visits China next month, a
senior White House official said on Monday, stepping up a strategy to have
Beijing help rein in Pyongyang.
    • EXCLUSIVE-Hedge fund Baupost snaps up claims against Toshiba -sources
    Hedge fund The Baupost Group LLC has acquired the biggest chunk of a $2.2
billion claim that two South Carolina utilities had against Toshiba Corp
following the bankruptcy of its nuclear power subsidiary, people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
    • U.S. says it is considering sanctions over Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya
    The United States is taking steps and considering a range of further actions
over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority, including targeted
sanctions under its Global Magnitsky law, the State Department said on
Monday.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,189.50, trading down 0.10 percent from
its previous close.
    • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade lower as investors may defer
purchases ahead of fresh supply of notes through the rest of the week. The yield
on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 will likely trade in the
range of 6.78 percent -6.82 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely stay a tad higher against the dollar in early
trade, tracking gains across most Asian peers, after the greenback erased all
overnight gains to trade lower as investor focus shifted to selection of the
next Federal Reserve chief from potential U.S. tax reforms. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes
retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial
shares.
    • Asian shares held within striking distance of recent decade highs even as
Wall Street fell from record levels, while currencies kept to narrow ranges
ahead of key economic events.
    • The dollar edged down as attention turned to who would be the next head of
the U.S. central bank.
    • U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday in thin volume, tracking
gains in the European bond market, as investors added to positions after a
sell-off over the last few days and ahead of this week's debt auctions and a
European Central Bank monetary policy meeting.
    • Oil prices inched up, supported by declining exports from southern Iraq.

    • Gold edged up, recovering from a more than two-week low hit in the
previous session, on the back of a slightly weaker dollar.
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         65.03/65.06  October 23       -$12.54 mln   $134.11 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.97 pct     Month-to-date    -$860.66 mln  $1.92 bln
                                Year-to-date     $4.49 bln     $25.20 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

    ($1 = 65.0175 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
