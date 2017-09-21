Morning News Call - India, September 21

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Matrimony.com lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 9:15 am: State Bank of India MD Rajnish Kumar, BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, DLF Group MD Rajiv Talwar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other real estate executives at Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors’ Summit 2017 in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at Quality Council Of India event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: SBI Life Insurance IPO subscription continues in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at J.P. Morgan Investors Summit in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju at inauguration of Indian Aviation Academy’s new campus in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Tata Motors to launch Tata Nexon SUV in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Rural Electrification Corp. annual general meeting in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FED FOCUS After the latest rate decision from the central bank, the markets now turn their attention to see if an interest rate hike in December will materialise. Robert Carnell, head of research for ING Asia, will discuss the latest FOMC decision and its implications at 9:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-Reliance plans major expansion at world's largest oil refinery complex The Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest refining complex, is considering expanding its oil processing capacity by over 40 percent by 2030, according to two sources familiar with the matter. • Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel agree to forge Europe's No. 2 steelmaker Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel agreed on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations, creating the continent's No.2 steelmaker with revenues of 15 billion euros ($18 billion). • Arun Jaitley vows "necessary" measures to revive slowdown-hit economy India is considering ways to revive its slowdown-hit economy and will unveil the "necessary" steps once Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs off on them, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. • Indian telecoms fee cut seen boosting upstart operator Reliance Jio The Indian telecoms regulator's decision to reduce a fee operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another could help upstart operator Reliance Jio to step up its aggressive push for market share. • Face of Tata group to change in next decade, Ratan Tata says The face of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata will change in the next 10 years as it moves forward with adopting new technologies and responds to the needs of a fast-growing nation, former chairman Ratan Tata said in a CNBC TV18 interview on Wednesday. • ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find -sources The latest discovery of India's largest oil explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, to the west of its Mumbai High offshore fields is estimated to hold in-place reserves of about 20 million tonnes, sources with knowledge of the matter said. • Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fed keeps U.S. rates steady, to start portfolio drawdown in October The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year despite a recent bout of low inflation. • BOJ set to keep monetary spigot open, political risk looms The Bank of Japan is expected to reassure markets today that it will lag well behind its U.S. counterpart in scaling back its massive stimulus, as an improving economy has yet to boost inflation anywhere near its elusive 2 percent target. • Toshiba to sell chip unit to Bain Capital-led group for $18 billion Japan's Toshiba Corp agreed on Wednesday to sell its prized semiconductor business to a group led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP, a key step in keeping the struggling Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo exchange. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,143.00, trading down 0.25 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled one more rate hike by the end of the year after keeping interest rates unchanged as expected at this week’s policy review. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.57 percent-6.62 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will begin tapering its massive bond holding next month and hinted at raising the policy interest rate in December. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow ended slightly higher on Wednesday, adding to their string of closing records, after the Federal Reserve signaled it expects another interest rate hike by year-end and disclosed timing for reducing its balance sheet. • The U.S. dollar shone while Asian shares slipped slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a plan to start shrinking its balance sheet and signalled one more rate hike later this year. • The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen and extended its gains against the euro after a hawkish-sounding Federal Reserve heightened expectations for an interest rate hike in December. • Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest levels in six weeks on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s statement from its policy meeting was interpreted as keeping a December interest rate hike on the table. • Oil markets dipped, weighed down by rising U.S. crude inventories and production as well as a stronger dollar, which potentially hampers fuel consumption in countries that use other currencies at home. • Gold fell to its lowest level in over three weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar and the increasing likelihood of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year curbed demand. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.32/64.35 September 20 -$184.33 mln $1.09 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.87 pct Month-to-date -$623.92 mln $583.79 mln Year-to-date $6.38 bln $23.72 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.2880 Indian rupees) (Samrhitha Arunasalam)