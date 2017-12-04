REFILE-Morning News Call - India, December 4

(Refiles to fix link) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 6:00 pm: Economic Advisory Council Member Surjit Bhalla at "The New Wealth of Nations" panel discussion in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Rob Howard analyses G7 currencies at 04:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Infosys taps Capgemini executive Parekh as CEO Infosys, India's No.2 IT services company, named Salil S Parekh as chief executive on Saturday, picking an outsider for the job for a second time and handing him the twin challenges of reviving growth and forging peace between its founders and board following a public spat. • China's biggest bank says does not intend financing Adani's Carmichael coal mine Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,said on Sunday it has no intention of financing a controversial A$16.5 billion Australian coal mine being built by Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises. • Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters. • Wipro faces lawsuit by National Grid US Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software exporter, said on Friday that it would challenge a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over $140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009. • India MRPL makes its first U.S. oil purchase -refinery head India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has made its first purchase of U.S. crude oil, buying high-sulphur grade Southern Green Canyon through a buy tender for an early February delivery, the head of its refinery said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • CVS Health to acquire Aetna for $69 billion in year's largest acquisition U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies. • Rio Tinto turns to its own board for new chairman Rio Tinto Ltd ended months of speculation, naming Simon Thompson as its next chairman to succeed Jan du Plessis, who will step down after serving almost nine years as chair of the Anglo-Australian mining house. • Trump tweets about Russia probe spark warnings from lawmakers A series of tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump about the investigation into contacts between his 2016 campaign and Russia prompted concerns on Sunday among both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham saying Trump could be wading into "peril" by commenting on the probe. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,148.50, up 0.19 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade after the country's economic growth quickened in second quarter, weakening the case for further interest rate cuts.The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.05 percent-7.10 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower as the dollar rebounded after the U.S. Senate approved a tax reforms bill over the weekend. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday. • Asian shares were less euphoric, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovering near a one-month trough on fears U.S. policy tightening could suck liquidity from emerging markets and derail global growth. • The dollar was broadly higher, reaching a 2-1/2-week peak against the yen, receiving a boost after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul over the weekend. • U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Friday after ABC News reported that Michael Flynn, a former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said he was prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians when he was a presidential candidate. • Oil fell after U.S. shale drillers added more rigs last week, but prices held not far off their highest since mid-2015, supported by an extension of output cuts agreed last week by OPEC and other producers. • Gold prices traded lower, as the dollar gained after Republicans in the U.S. Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country's tax system, moving the process forward. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 64.60/64.63 December 1 $47.43 mln - 10-yr bond yields - Month-to-date - - Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5100 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)