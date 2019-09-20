Haldia Petchem operates naphtha cracker at full capacity

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Haldia Petrochemicals is operating its naphtha cracker at full capacity as fire at a pipeline did not affect throughput, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The fire came a time when naphtha prices have surged following attacks on Saudi’s oil facilities on Saturday.
Haldia operates a naphtha cracker that can produce more than 600,000 tonnes of ethylene a year.
It buys naphtha from Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC).
There will be no impact on naphtha cargo purchases from KPC and IOC, the source said.
