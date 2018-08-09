India Nayara Energy to shut Vadinar refinery for a month from mid-November

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft’s, will shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery on the west coast for about a month from mid-November, a company spokesman said.

“The Nayara Energy Refinery will be undergoing a scheduled turnaround starting in the middle of November 2018 for a month for inspection/maintenance and upgrade,” the company said in an email response to Reuters query.

This would be the first major shutdown at the refinery since it was acquired by Rosneft and its partners - including global trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP - in August 2017 for $12.9 billion.

Nayara is one of the key Indian customers for Iranian oil and the planned shutdown of the refinery from mid-November will coincide with the start of U.S. sanctions targeting Tehran’s oil sector. The U.S. sanctions against Iran’s petroleum sector will start from Nov. 4.