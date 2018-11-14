Nayara Energy delays refinery turnaround plan to November 21: sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, will shut its 400,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Vadinar refinery on the west coast for about a month from Nov. 21, two sources privy to the plan said on Wednesday.

A company spokesman had previously said Nayara would undertake the scheduled month-long turnaround from mid-November.

This would be the first major shutdown at the refinery since it was acquired by Rosneft and its partners, including global trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP, in August 2017 for $12.9 billion.

Nayara has plans to shut sulphur recovery units from Nov. 18 and the remaining units from Nov. 21, one of the sources said.

“So far, the plan is to fully shut the refinery from Nov. 21,” said a second source.

Nayara did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.