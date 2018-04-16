FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trading at India's NCDEX halted after fire erupts at company headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Trading on India’s National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon after a fire erupted in the basement of its headquarters in Mumbai, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The suspension at NCDEX - the second-largest commodities exchange in the country - affected trading of mainly soybean, soyoil and chickpeas.

Trading was halted at around 12:15 p.m. (0645 GMT), according to two dealers. No other details were immediately available.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Swati Bhat

