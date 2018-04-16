Trading at India's NCDEX halted after fire erupts at company headquarters

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Trading on India’s National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon after a fire erupted in the basement of its headquarters in Mumbai, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The suspension at NCDEX - the second-largest commodities exchange in the country - affected trading of mainly soybean, soyoil and chickpeas.

Trading was halted at around 12:15 p.m. (0645 GMT), according to two dealers. No other details were immediately available.