a month ago
Nifty ends below 9,500; Reliance Industries drags
#Money News
June 28, 2017 / 7:14 AM / a month ago

Nifty ends below 9,500; Reliance Industries drags

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended below the 9,500 mark for the first time in over a month on Wednesday weighed down by stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) amid concerns of higher valuations following a recent record-setting rally.

The broader Nifty closed down 0.21 percent at 9,491.25, posting its sixth straight session of losses.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.40 percent lower at 30,834.32, its lowest close since May 25.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

