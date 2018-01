(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, recording their biggest daily percentage fall in a month, with financial and IT stocks leading the losses.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.72 percent at 33,812.75.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.90 percent lower at 10,435.55.