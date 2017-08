Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015.

REUTERS - Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.21 percent at 9,633.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.04 percent lower at 31,283.64.