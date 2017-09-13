Nifty snaps 4-day winning run; oil refiners drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - The Nifty snapped four straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, retreating from near record highs, as a late-session fall in oil refiners offset gains in drugmakers and state-run lenders.

Oil marketing companies slipped in the afternoon trade after local media, citing a government official, reported that the government was unlikely to further raise fuel prices due to worries about higher inflation. Bharat Petroleum Corp fell 6.3 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.14 percent lower at 10,079.30 after earlier touching 10,131.95, not far from the record 10,137.85 hit on August 2.

The benchmark BSE Sensex managed to end in the positive territory for a fifth consecutive session, closing up 0.09 percent at 32,186.41.