NMDC gets 20-year extension for four iron ore mines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s largest state-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a 20-year extension for four mines in its biggest mining project in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, the company said Chhattisgarh’s government had extended four mining leases in state’s Bailadila area, which produced 24 million tonnes out of NMDC’s total iron ore production of 33 million tonnes in 2018-19.

“Of the five mines in Bailadila Sector, lease of four mines with an installed capacity of over 29 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) has been extended now and one mining lease has already been extended in 2017,” the company said.