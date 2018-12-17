Money News
Miner NMDC challenges government’s demand for higher revenue from Donimalai mine in Karnataka

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s biggest iron ore miner NMDC Ltd filed a case in a court in Karnataka on Monday, objecting to the state government’s demand for higher share in sale of iron ore, Rajender Kataria, the state mining secretary, told Reuters.

The court will hear the matter on January 10, Kataria said.

The Karnataka government intends to auction the iron ore mine because the company refused to pay an additional levy on the sale of its ore, he said.

