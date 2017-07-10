FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE interim CEO says seeking to solve 'technical glitch' - TV
July 10, 2017

NSE interim CEO says seeking to solve 'technical glitch' - TV

1 Min Read

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The interim chief executive of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), J. Ravichandran, said in a TV interview the exchange was trying to quickly resolve a "technical glitch" that disrupted trading on Monday morning.

"At this point our focus is to re-start the market and then we will have to analyse the cause," Ravichandran told CNBC-TV 18.

Ravichandran did not say what had caused the trading disruption, which prevented traders from accessing quotations for individual stocks.

Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

