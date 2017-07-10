FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE says trying to fix disruption in trading, not shut for day
July 10, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a month ago

NSE says trying to fix disruption in trading, not shut for day

1 Min Read

A stock broker reacts while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 21, 2008.Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is still trying to fix the technical issues that have disrupted trading since the opening of trade on Monday, and the exchange will not be shut for the day, a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

"We are not shut for the full day. We are trying to address the issue," Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's Head of Corporate Communications, told Reuters.

Her comments come after the exchange tried unsuccessfuly to re-open trading after technical issues prevented dealers from placing orders.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

