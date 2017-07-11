FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends at all-time high
July 11, 2017 / 4:03 AM / a month ago

Sensex ends at all-time high

1 Min Read

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017.Shailesh Andrade

REUTERS - Indian shares closed at their record highs for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets, a day after a major technical disruption affected trade on the National Stock Exchange.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.15 percent to 9,786.05, after it crossed 9,800 for the first time.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.1 percent higher at 31,747.09, having gained as much as 0.53 percent to hit a record high earlier in the session.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

