NTPC says minor fire broke out at Unchahar plant

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd said on Thursday there was a minor fire in a cable tray at a construction site at its Unchahar plant on Wednesday.

A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The fire was immediately brought under control and there was no loss of lives, NTPC said in a statement, adding that rehabilitation work was being carried out in the area

An explosion of hot gas at a boiler at the Unchahar power plant last year killed 45 workers, making it the biggest disaster at the state-run electricity producer.