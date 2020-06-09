Oil India reports fire at Baghjan well in Assam

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An ongoing gas leak at state-run oil and gas explorer Oil India Ltd’s Baghjan well in Assam caught fire on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Oil India suspended operations at the well in its Baghjan oilfield on May 27 after an uncontrolled gas emission, which has since been ongoing.

The company said the fire at the well was being brought under control by experts. There were no casualties from the fire, it said.

Oil India has sought help from Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control to contain the blowout.