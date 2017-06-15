FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-India's May oil imports down 4.2 pct from April trade
#Oil report
June 15, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's May oil imports down 4.2 pct from April trade

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India imported 4.2 percent less oil in May
than in the previous month, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data
compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed.
    One of the key factors was the complete shutdown of the 180,000
barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery in northern India for an upgrade.
    Iraq remained top supplier to India, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran.     
    India has said it will reduce its oil imports from Iran due to a dispute
with Tehran over the development of the Middle Eastern nation's Farzad B gas
field. 
    The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and
Thomson Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. 
    
 Region/Cou     May    April    %chg     May    %chg  Jan-May  Jan-May    %chg
 ntry          2017     2017     m/m    2016     y/y     2017     2016     y/y
                                                                        
 Latam                                                                        
 Brazil       133.0      0.0      --    33.0   303.1     95.0     45.2   110.3
 Colombia       0.0      0.0      --     0.0      --      0.0     13.9  -100.0
 Ecuador        0.0      0.0      --     0.0      --     19.7      0.0      --
 Mexico        69.7    211.8   -67.1    70.9    -1.6    145.9     78.1    86.7
 Venezuela    407.5    350.9    16.1   341.6    19.3    402.2    498.5   -19.3
 TOTAL        610.3    562.7     8.5   445.5    37.0    662.8    635.8     4.2
                                                                              
 Asia                                                                         
 Brunei        53.5     18.3   191.7    37.1    44.1     40.2     26.4    52.3
 Malaysia      36.1     65.8   -45.1   128.1   -71.8     69.4     89.1   -22.1
 Indonesia      0.0      0.0      --    22.0  -100.0      0.0     13.5  -100.0
 Australia      0.0      0.0      --     0.0      --      0.0      7.6  -100.0
 TOTAL         89.6     84.1     6.5   187.3   -52.2    109.6    136.6   -19.7
                                                                              
 Mideast                                                                      
 Oman           0.0      0.0      --    33.1  -100.0      3.4     26.5   -87.4
 Iran         487.6    535.1    -8.9   379.2    28.6    548.2    334.1    64.1
 Iraq         973.9   1041.0    -6.4   974.4     0.0    871.3    892.3    -2.4
 Qatar         96.0     82.4    16.6   121.6   -21.1     71.0    102.0   -30.4
 Kuwait       217.4    245.0   -11.3   275.6   -21.1    197.3    250.4   -21.2
 S. Arabia    753.7    749.0     0.6   838.2   -10.1    778.2    863.6    -9.9
 U.A.E.       240.7    290.6   -17.2   382.6   -37.1    291.7    335.4   -13.0
 Dubai          0.0      0.0      --     0.0      --      9.9      3.3   195.7
 TOTAL       2769.4   2943.1    -5.9  3004.7    -7.8   2771.0   2808.3    -1.3
                                                                              
 C.I.S.                                                                       
 Azerbaijan    32.9      0.0      --    62.2   -47.0     27.0     32.3   -16.4
 Kazakhstan    31.7     34.1    -6.9     0.0      --     32.9      4.4   644.5
 Russia       122.0     69.3    75.9     0.0      --     50.1      6.8   641.5
 TOTAL        186.6    103.4    80.4    62.2   200.2    110.0     43.5   153.1
                                                                              
 Africa                                                                       
 Nigeria      364.1    472.7   -23.0   359.3     1.3    410.1    470.8   -12.9
 Angola        63.7      0.0      --    21.3   199.7    102.7    103.4    -0.6
 Cameroon       0.0      0.0      --    29.8  -100.0      0.0     28.3  -100.0
 Congo          0.0      0.0      --     0.0      --      0.0      6.2  -100.0
 Chad           0.0     33.1  -100.0     0.0      --     13.2      0.0      --
 Egypt         35.8     37.0    -3.3    18.2    97.2     36.8     25.7    43.0
 Sudan         19.3     36.2   -46.5     0.0      --     19.8      4.2   372.5
 Eq Guinea      0.0     34.6  -100.0    53.8  -100.0      6.9     41.1   -83.3
 Algeria       81.3     63.6    27.8    30.8   163.8     45.7     10.8   322.0
 TOTAL        564.2    677.2   -16.7   513.0    10.0    635.1    690.5    -8.0
                                                                              
 CANADA         0.0     34.2  -100.0     0.0      --      6.8      0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL   4220.0   4404.7    -4.2  4212.6     0.2   4295.3   4314.6    -0.4
 
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne
and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have
been revised.     
The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in April but discharged in May.
It may also include some parcels that arrived in May and discharged in June. 

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)

