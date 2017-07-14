TABLE-India's June oil imports rose 3.7 percent from May - trade

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's oil imports rose 3.7 percent in June compared to the previous month, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts. India's oil imports in June surged 14.7 percent from a year ago to 4.38 million barrels per day as the country increased its refining capacity. During June, the share of India's oil imports from the Middle East declined to a 19-month low while that of Latin America, Africa and Central Asian countries rose. ] The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Coun June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %Chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 169.0 133.0 27.0 127.6 32.4 107.3 58.8 82.5 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.6 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.4 0.0 -- Mexico 72.1 69.7 3.4 103.6 -30.4 133.7 82.3 62.4 Venezuela 488.9 407.5 20.0 414.7 17.9 416.5 484.7 -14.1 TOTAL 729.9 610.3 19.6 645.9 13.0 673.9 637.5 5.7 Asia Brunei 18.4 53.5 -65.6 0.0 -- 36.6 22.1 65.9 Malaysia 81.2 36.1 125.0 98.4 -17.5 71.4 90.6 -21.2 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 14.8 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.4 -100.0 TOTAL 99.6 89.6 11.2 120.1 -17.0 108.0 133.9 -19.4 Meast Oman 16.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 22.1 -74.8 Iran 495.9 487.6 1.7 381.5 30.0 539.5 341.9 57.8 Iraq 725.8 973.9 -25.5 601.2 20.7 847.2 844.4 0.3 Qatar 93.2 96.0 -2.9 83.5 11.6 74.7 99.0 -24.6 Kuwait 148.1 217.4 -31.9 235.9 -37.2 189.1 248.0 -23.7 S. Arabia 662.6 753.7 -12.1 650.7 1.8 759.1 828.5 -8.4 U.A.E. 416.7 240.7 73.1 345.7 20.5 312.5 337.1 -7.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.2 2.8 195.4 TOTAL 2559.1 2769.4 -7.6 2298.7 11.3 2735.9 2724.3 0.4 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 33.0 32.9 0.4 162.4 -79.7 28.0 53.7 -47.9 Kazakhstan 65.8 31.7 107.5 0.0 -- 38.4 3.7 938.9 Russia 102.1 122.0 -16.3 0.0 -- 58.7 5.6 940.6 TOTAL 200.9 186.6 7.7 162.4 23.7 125.1 63.1 98.3 Africa Nigeria 345.5 364.1 -5.1 223.7 54.4 399.4 430.0 -7.1 Angola 258.7 63.7 306.1 188.5 37.2 128.6 117.4 9.5 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 27.2 -100.0 Congo 19.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 5.2 -39.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- Egypt 55.7 35.8 55.6 74.3 -25.0 39.9 33.7 18.4 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 22.7 -100.0 0.0 3.7 -100.0 Sudan 43.1 19.3 122.7 0.0 -- 23.7 3.5 576.1 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 56.5 -100.0 5.7 43.6 -86.9 Algeria 31.1 81.3 -61.8 0.0 -- 43.2 9.0 378.6 TOTAL 753.3 564.2 33.5 587.5 28.2 654.7 673.5 -2.8 CANADA 34.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.4 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 4377.1 4220.0 3.7 3814.6 14.7 4308.8 4232.2 1.8 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in May but discharged in June It may also include some parcels that arrived in June and discharged in July. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)