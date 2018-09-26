FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Increased gas use could reduce diesel demand, says Indian Oil executive

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s biggest state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Wednesday that a gradual rise in India’s natural gas consumption could reduce local diesel demand.

A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

“Rising use of gas to begin denting diesel demand in five to seven years,” said B.V. Ramagopal, the director of refineries at Indian Oil.

Keeping in mind the increasing demand of natural gas in the country, the company is currently in the process of expanding its natural gas business, said Ramagopal.

Indian Oil is building up a liquefied natural gas terminal in the eastern coast of India and has been aggressively bidding for city gas distribution projects in the last few months.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

