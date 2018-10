NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has received investments worth 59 billion rupees ($810.05 million) in its latest oil and gas exploration licensing round, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks on phone during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

India would offer 14 oil and gas blocks in the next licensing round, Oil Secretary Kapil Dev Tripathi said.

($1 = 72.83 rupees)