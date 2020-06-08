IOC seeks up to 24 million barrels of U.S. crude for Oct 2020-March 2021 delivery - documents

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country’s top refiner, is seeking up to 24 million barrels of U.S. crude for delivery over the fourth quarter this year and the first quarter of 2021, two tender documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

IOC is seeking 2 million barrels of U.S. crude per month with an optional volume of extra 2 million barrels per month for delivery to the Paradip terminal at the eastern cost of India, the document showed.

The tender will close on June 12 with validity on the same date.