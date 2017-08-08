TABLE-Iraq top oil exporter to India for fourth straight month

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's oil imports from Iraq rose 31.5 percent in July from a month ago, shipping data showed, allowing the Middle Eastern country to retain the top supplier spot for the fourth consecutive month amid declines from sellers like the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Iran. India took 954,400 barrels per day (bpd) of Iraqi oil in July compared with 725,800 bpd in June, according to ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts. India's July imports from Iraq are also nearly 50 percent higher than volumes imported in the same month last year, the data showed. The spike in Iraqi imports comes amid a slump in Venezuelan crude shipments, which fell 31.1 percent from June to 337,100 bpd in July. Venezuelan crude exports have declined as it struggles to secure the light oil needed to dilute its heavy crude grades for export. India is also diversifying its crude purchases as it plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude in the fiscal year to March 31, 2018, due to what it perceives as a snub over the development of Iran's Farzad B gas field. India's imports of Iranian crude fell 16.3 percent on the month to 414,900 bpd, and are down 20.7 percent from a year ago. Last month Reliance for the first time bought oil produced from Iran's South Pars field, the data also showed. Loadings of Iranian oil for India are likely drop to 310,000 bpd this month, the lowest since February 2016, sources told Reuters last week. To make up for the shortfall from Iran, Indian refiners have turned to the spot market and picked up sour crude from Iraq and Russia among others to meet their demand. India's Russian crude imports in July more than tripled to 148,600 bpd from a year ago. Region/Count July June %chg July20 %chg Jan-July Jan-July %Chg ry 2017 2017 mth/mth 16 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 92.9 169.0 -45.0 0.0 -- 105.2 50.2 109.4 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.9 -100 Ecuador 67.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.9 0.0 -- Mexico 0 72.1 -100 142.6 -100 114.1 91.1 25.3 Venezuela 337.1 488.9 -31.1 687.6 -51 404.9 514.3 -21.3 TOTAL 497.6 729.9 -31.8 830.2 -40.1 648.1 665.5 -2.6 Asia Brunei 17.5 18.4 -4.7 0.0 -- 33.8 18.9 79.4 Malaysia 79.3 81.2 -2.4 118 -32.8 72.5 94.6 -23.3 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 21.0 -100 0.0 15.7 -100 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.5 -100 TOTAL 96.8 99.6 -2.8 139 -30.4 106.3 134.6 -21 Middle East Oman 29.3 16.8 74.3 0.0 -- 9.1 18.9 -52.1 Iran 414.9 495.9 -16.3 523.1 -20.7 521.3 368.3 41.5 Iraq 954.4 725.8 31.5 637.1 49.8 862.9 814.2 6 Qatar 30.8 93.2 -67 229.8 -86.6 68.3 118 -42.2 Kuwait 244.8 148.1 65.3 139.2 75.8 197.3 232.2 -15 S. Arabia 888.4 662.6 34.1 933.5 -4.8 778 843.8 -7.8 U.A.E. 234.7 416.7 -43.7 264.3 -11.2 301.1 326.5 -7.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 2.4 195.2 TOTAL 2797.3 2559.1 9.3 2727.1 2.6 2744.8 2724.7 0.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 83.5 33.0 152.5 0 -- 36.1 45.9 -21.4 Kazakhstan 64.1 65.8 -2.5 0 -- 42.1 3.2 1235.2 Russia 148.6 102.1 45.6 31.6 369.9 71.8 9.4 662.5 TOTAL 296.2 200.9 47.5 31.6 836.7 150.1 58.5 156.6 Africa Nigeria 471 345.5 36.3 264.2 78.3 409.9 405.9 1 Angola 160.9 258.7 -37.8 134 20 133.3 119.8 11.2 Cameroon 0 0 -- 30.3 -100 0 27.7 -100 Congo 20.5 19.2 6.6 17.8 14.8 5.7 7.0 -19.0 Chad 31.9 0 -- 32.2 -0.9 14 4.7 199.9 Egypt 51.3 55.7 -7.9 53.9 -4.8 41.6 36.7 13.4 Gabon 0 0 -- 0 -- 0 3.2 -100 Sudan 39 43.1 -9.5 0 -- 25.9 3 766.4 Eq Guinea 0 0 -- 52.6 -100 4.9 44.9 -89.1 Algeria 71.5 31.1 130.1 0 -- 47.4 7.7 513.6 TOTAL 846.1 753.3 12.3 585.2 44.6 682.7 660.6 3.3 CANADA 0 34.3 -100 0 -- 9.7 0 -- TOTAL ALL 4534 4377.1 3.6 4244.8 6.8 4341.8 4234 2.5 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in June but discharged in July. It also include some parcels that arrived in July and discharged in August. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Mark Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)