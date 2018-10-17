FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 17, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India hopes to invite bids to fill south Indian oil storage: executive

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes to invite bids in three to four months to fill a storage facility in southern India with 19 million barrels of oil, the chief executive of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd said on Wednesday.

The company will be inviting bids for crude for the Padur strategic petroleum reserve in Karnataka which can hold 2.5 million tonnes of oil, Chief Executive H.P.S. Ahuja said.

The Padur site located is about 5 km (3 miles) from the coast and 40 km from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd’s refinery.

India has strategic petroleum storage facilities at three locations in southern India with a combined capacity of 5.33 million tonnes.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.