NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) has sought an exemption from a government request to buy back government-held shares in the company as ONGC needs the funds for its own capital expenditures, Chairman Shashi Shanker said on Wednesday.

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

This follows local news reports which said the government wants the ONGC to buy back a portion of its 67.45 percent stake in the company to meet its divestment target.