FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's Nov oil imports surged 14 pct from Oct - trade data
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 14, 2017 / 7:55 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-India's Nov oil imports surged 14 pct from Oct - trade data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's oil imports rose 14.1 percent in November compared to
the previous month, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data
compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.
    India's oil imports in November surged 12.1 percent from a year ago to 4.68 million barrels
per day as the country increased its refining capacity.
    During November, the share of India's oil imports from the Middle East declined to 57
percent while that of Latin America, Africa rose.
    The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters
data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in thousands of bpd.
    
 Region/Countr      Nov     Oct      %chg      Nov    %chg  Jan-Nov   Jan-Nov     %Chg
 y                 2017    2017   mth/mth     2016   yr/yr     2017      2016    yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                
 Brazil           135.3     0.0        --     99.7    35.7     94.2      54.7     72.1
 Colombia           0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      0.0       6.3   -100.0
 Ecuador            0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --     15.2       0.0       --
 Mexico           430.5   139.9     207.8    142.6   201.8    147.1     117.7     25.0
 Venezuela        344.2   355.4      -3.1    353.6    -2.6    407.5     484.7    -15.9
 TOTAL            910.0   495.3      83.7    595.9    52.7    663.9     663.5      0.1
                                                                                      
 Asia                                                                                 
 Brunei             0.0    18.1    -100.0     43.6  -100.0     28.2      25.8      9.2
 Malaysia          58.3    48.2      21.0    145.1   -59.8     66.8      89.3    -25.2
 Indonesia          0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      0.0      10.0   -100.0
 Australia          0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      0.0       5.3   -100.0
 TOTAL             58.3    66.3     -12.1    188.7   -69.1     94.9     130.3    -27.2
                                                                                      
 Middle East                                                                          
 Oman             127.1   261.9     -51.5      0.0      --     75.9      12.0    531.0
 Iran             265.7   467.6     -43.2    588.7   -54.9    466.6     466.1      0.1
 Iraq             995.4   757.0      31.5    736.8    35.1    875.6     779.7     12.3
 Qatar             51.9   100.4     -48.3    132.4   -60.8     62.1     112.1    -44.6
 Kuwait           301.5   255.3      18.1    193.0    56.2    210.6     216.4     -2.7
 S. Arabia        681.3   753.0      -9.5    873.2   -22.0    764.3     834.2     -8.4
 U.A.E.           252.4   229.3      10.1    351.2   -28.1    290.1     344.9    -15.9
 Dubai              0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      4.5       3.0     48.3
 TOTAL           2675.4  2824.4      -5.3   2875.3    -7.0   2749.5    2768.6     -0.7
                                                                                      
 C.I.S.                                                                               
 Azerbaijan        34.0    64.3     -47.1     34.1    -0.2     31.9      46.6    -31.5
 Kazakhstan        65.3    31.6     106.9      0.0      --     47.2       8.0    493.6
 Russia            90.1    65.8      36.9      0.0      --     69.0      12.0    476.4
 TOTAL            189.5   161.7      17.2     34.1   455.9    148.2      66.6    122.6
                                                                                      
 Africa                                                                               
 Nigeria          396.2   263.2      50.5    350.9    12.9    398.5     373.5      6.7
 Angola           167.3    95.4      75.3    100.5    66.4    129.3     140.9     -8.2
 Ivory coast        0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      0.0       3.0   -100.0
 Cameroon          33.3     0.0        --      0.0      --      8.6      26.0    -66.7
 Congo              0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      3.6       6.1    -40.3
 Chad               0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --     11.9       8.9     33.2
 Egypt             36.7    51.1     -28.1      0.0      --     46.1      33.2     38.6
 Gabon              0.0     0.0        --      0.0      --      5.6       2.0    173.4
 Sudan             41.4    20.5     101.7      0.0      --     23.9       1.9   1157.7
 Eq Guinea         21.8     0.0        --      0.0      --      8.1      34.5    -76.5
 Algeria           32.3     0.0        --     32.8    -1.6     46.6      23.2    101.1
 TOTAL            729.0   430.2      69.4    484.2    50.5    682.3     653.2      4.5
                                                                                      
 CANADA             0.0    12.8    -100.0      0.0      --      7.3       0.0       --
 USA              120.3   114.3       5.3      0.0      --     21.4       0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL       4682.4  4105.0      14.1   4178.2    12.1   4367.6    4275.9      2.1
  
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into
barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days.
Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
 The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in October, but discharged in November. It also
include some shipments that arrived in November and discharged December.
    

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.