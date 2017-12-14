TABLE-India's Nov oil imports surged 14 pct from Oct - trade data

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's oil imports rose 14.1 percent in November compared to the previous month, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts. India's oil imports in November surged 12.1 percent from a year ago to 4.68 million barrels per day as the country increased its refining capacity. During November, the share of India's oil imports from the Middle East declined to 57 percent while that of Latin America, Africa rose. The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in thousands of bpd. Region/Countr Nov Oct %chg Nov %chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %Chg y 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 135.3 0.0 -- 99.7 35.7 94.2 54.7 72.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.3 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.2 0.0 -- Mexico 430.5 139.9 207.8 142.6 201.8 147.1 117.7 25.0 Venezuela 344.2 355.4 -3.1 353.6 -2.6 407.5 484.7 -15.9 TOTAL 910.0 495.3 83.7 595.9 52.7 663.9 663.5 0.1 Asia Brunei 0.0 18.1 -100.0 43.6 -100.0 28.2 25.8 9.2 Malaysia 58.3 48.2 21.0 145.1 -59.8 66.8 89.3 -25.2 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.0 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.3 -100.0 TOTAL 58.3 66.3 -12.1 188.7 -69.1 94.9 130.3 -27.2 Middle East Oman 127.1 261.9 -51.5 0.0 -- 75.9 12.0 531.0 Iran 265.7 467.6 -43.2 588.7 -54.9 466.6 466.1 0.1 Iraq 995.4 757.0 31.5 736.8 35.1 875.6 779.7 12.3 Qatar 51.9 100.4 -48.3 132.4 -60.8 62.1 112.1 -44.6 Kuwait 301.5 255.3 18.1 193.0 56.2 210.6 216.4 -2.7 S. Arabia 681.3 753.0 -9.5 873.2 -22.0 764.3 834.2 -8.4 U.A.E. 252.4 229.3 10.1 351.2 -28.1 290.1 344.9 -15.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 3.0 48.3 TOTAL 2675.4 2824.4 -5.3 2875.3 -7.0 2749.5 2768.6 -0.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 34.0 64.3 -47.1 34.1 -0.2 31.9 46.6 -31.5 Kazakhstan 65.3 31.6 106.9 0.0 -- 47.2 8.0 493.6 Russia 90.1 65.8 36.9 0.0 -- 69.0 12.0 476.4 TOTAL 189.5 161.7 17.2 34.1 455.9 148.2 66.6 122.6 Africa Nigeria 396.2 263.2 50.5 350.9 12.9 398.5 373.5 6.7 Angola 167.3 95.4 75.3 100.5 66.4 129.3 140.9 -8.2 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 Cameroon 33.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 26.0 -66.7 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 6.1 -40.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.9 8.9 33.2 Egypt 36.7 51.1 -28.1 0.0 -- 46.1 33.2 38.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 2.0 173.4 Sudan 41.4 20.5 101.7 0.0 -- 23.9 1.9 1157.7 Eq Guinea 21.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 34.5 -76.5 Algeria 32.3 0.0 -- 32.8 -1.6 46.6 23.2 101.1 TOTAL 729.0 430.2 69.4 484.2 50.5 682.3 653.2 4.5 CANADA 0.0 12.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.3 0.0 -- USA 120.3 114.3 5.3 0.0 -- 21.4 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 4682.4 4105.0 14.1 4178.2 12.1 4367.6 4275.9 2.1 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in October, but discharged in November. It also include some shipments that arrived in November and discharged December. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Kenneth Maxwell)