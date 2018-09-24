FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Exclusive: Indian Oil chairman says refiners are considering using crude inventories to cut imports

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian refiners are considering using their oil inventories to cut import costs as global oil prices have risen to about $80 a barrel and the Indian rupee has plunged, said the chairman of the nation’s top oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp.

An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui/Files

Sanjiv Singh, who was present at a Sept. 15 meeting of Indian oil refiners where the inventory plan was discussed, said the companies are also looking at ways to widen their crude slate and crude sources to cut imports.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

