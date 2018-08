NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India aims to cut down its oil import bill by 120 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) through increased use of biofuels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool via REUTERS

The South Asian nation, which imports up to 80 percent of its oil needs, plans to invest 100 billion rupees and would build 12 biofuel refineries, Modi said.

($1 = 68.9575 Indian rupees)