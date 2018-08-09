FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

India launches second auction of small discovered oil & gas blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India launched its second auction of small discovered oil and gas blocks on Thursday, as the south Asian nation looks to quickly monetise its hydrocarbon resources.

The bidding for 59 fields will begin in the first week of September and will close on Dec. 18.

The contracts will be awarded in January, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The blocks offered under the latest round has reserves of about 1.4 billion barrels, he added.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

