India, Saudi Arabia oil ministers to meet on Saturday

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday that he will meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid al-Falih on Saturday.

He did not elaborate on the agenda of the meeting.

Saudi Arabia is India’s biggest crude oil supplier after Iraq.

The Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco, along with the UAE’s ADNOC and state-owned Indian partners have committed to invest $44 billion to build a 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery and petrochemical project in western India.