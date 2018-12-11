India's falling oil, gas production a concern - minister

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s falling oil and gas production is a matter of concern, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, adding the government will soon set up a gas trading hub.

India’s crude oil production in October dropped 5 percent from a year earlier to about 2.89 million tonnes, while natural gas output was down 0.4 percent at 2.80 billion cubic metres, provisional data issued by the government showed last month.

The government also plans to invest $300 billion in the oil and gas sector in the coming decade, Pradhan added.