September 23, 2019

Oil prices will ease if global tensions do not flare up: Dharmendra Pradhan

India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday global oil prices would ease if there is no further escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices had jumped by as much as 19% early last week before coming off peaks after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5% of global oil supply.

The price of crude oil has already reduced by a few dollars per barrel, Pradhan said in Hindi at an industry event in New Delhi.

Rising global oil prices are a major concern for India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, which meets almost 84% of its oil needs through imports.

