TABLE-India's August Iran oil imports drop to lowest in 18 months - trade

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India imported 335,400 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in August, the lowest level since February 2016, posting a fall of about 42 percent from a year ago, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts. August imports from Iran were down 19.2 percent compared with July, the data showed, as the world's third largest oil importer is reducing intake of Iranian oil in retaliation to Tehran's decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company. India's oil imports in August declined 5.3 percent from a year ago to 4.05 million bpd, the data showed. During the month, imports from Latin America and Central Asia including Russia surged from a year ago, making up for reduced purchases from the Middle East and Asia. Purchases from Africa were largely flat, the data showed. Iraq continued to top Indian oil purchases for the fifth month in a row followed by Saudi Arabia, the data showed. Venezuela emerged as the third biggest supplier, sending Nigeria to fifth position. Iran continued to hold the fourth rank. The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Coun Aug July %chg Aug %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %Chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 100.9 92.9 8.6 0.0 -- 104.6 43.8 138.6 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.7 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 67.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.8 0.0 -- Mexico 69.2 0.0 -- 133.8 -48.3 108.4 96.5 12.3 Venezuela 450.2 337.1 33.6 334.9 34.4 410.7 491.5 -16.4 TOTAL 620.2 497.6 24.6 468.7 32.3 644.6 640.5 0.6 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Brunei 18.1 17.5 2.9 53.8 -66.4 31.8 23.3 36.6 Malaysia 74.4 79.3 -6.1 59.9 24.3 72.8 90.2 -19.3 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.7 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 19.3 -100.0 0.0 7.2 -100.0 TOTAL 92.5 96.8 -4.5 133.0 -30.4 104.6 134.4 -22.2 Middle East Oman 159.8 29.3 445.0 0.0 -- 28.3 16.5 71.3 Iran 335.4 414.9 -19.2 575.9 -41.8 497.6 394.7 26.1 Iraq 804.2 954.4 -15.7 817.6 -1.6 855.4 814.6 5.0 Qatar 51.3 30.8 66.5 76.1 -32.7 66.1 112.7 -41.4 Kuwait 162.8 244.8 -33.5 153.8 5.9 192.9 222.2 -13.2 S. Arabia 719.7 888.4 -19.0 901.7 -20.2 770.5 851.2 -9.5 U.A.E. 299.9 234.7 27.7 382.4 -21.6 300.9 333.6 -9.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 2.1 195.0 TOTAL 2533.1 2797.3 -9.4 2907.5 -12.9 2717.8 2747.9 -1.1 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 83.5 -100.0 31.4 -100.0 31.5 44.1 -28.5 Kazakhstan 63.6 64.1 -0.9 0.0 -- 44.9 2.8 1528.6 Russia 32.9 148.6 -77.9 31.7 3.9 66.9 12.3 445.8 TOTAL 96.5 296.2 -67.4 63.1 53.0 143.2 59.1 142.5 Africa Nigeria 303.5 471.0 -35.6 272.5 11.4 396.3 389.0 1.9 Angola 161.0 160.9 0.1 278.3 -42.2 136.8 140.0 -2.2 Camroon 30.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 24.1 -84.0 Congo 0.0 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.0 6.2 -19.0 Chad 0.0 31.9 -100.0 32.1 -100.0 12.2 8.2 50.1 Egypt 53.7 51.3 4.7 35.7 50.2 43.1 36.6 18.0 Gabon 59.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 2.8 173.7 Sudan 19.9 39.0 -48.9 0.0 -- 25.1 2.6 863.2 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 31.2 -100.0 4.3 43.2 -90.1 Algeria 84.5 71.5 18.2 62.0 36.3 52.1 14.6 256.6 TOTAL 712.8 846.1 -15.7 711.9 0.1 686.5 667.2 2.9 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.5 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 4055.1 4534.0 -10.6 4284.1 -5.3 4305.2 4240.4 1.5 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in July but discharged in August. It may also include some parcels that arrived in August and discharged in September. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)