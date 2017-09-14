FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's August Iran oil imports drop to lowest in 18 months - trade
#Asia
September 14, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in a month

TABLE-India's August Iran oil imports drop to lowest in 18 months - trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India imported 335,400 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in
August, the lowest level since February 2016, posting a fall of about 42 percent from a year
ago, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data compiled by Thomson
Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.
    August imports from Iran were down 19.2 percent compared with July, the data showed, as the
world's third largest oil importer is reducing intake of Iranian oil in retaliation to Tehran's
decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company.
    India's oil imports in August declined 5.3 percent from a year ago to 4.05 million bpd, the
data showed. During the month, imports from Latin America and Central Asia including Russia
surged from a year ago, making up for reduced purchases from the Middle East and Asia. Purchases
from Africa were largely flat, the data showed.
    Iraq continued to top Indian oil purchases for the fifth month in a row followed by Saudi
Arabia, the data showed. Venezuela emerged as the third biggest supplier, sending Nigeria to
fifth position. Iran continued to hold the fourth rank.
    The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters
data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.
       
 Region/Coun     Aug    July     %chg     Aug     %chg   Jan-Aug  Jan-Aug     %Chg
 try            2017    2017  mth/mth   2016     yr/yr      2017     2016    yr/yr
 Latam                                                                            
 Brazil        100.9    92.9      8.6     0.0      --      104.6     43.8    138.6
 Colombia        0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        0.0      8.7   -100.0
 Ecuador         0.0    67.7   -100.0     0.0      --       20.8      0.0       --
 Mexico         69.2     0.0      --    133.8    -48.3     108.4     96.5     12.3
 Venezuela     450.2   337.1     33.6   334.9     34.4     410.7    491.5    -16.4
 TOTAL         620.2   497.6     24.6   468.7     32.3     644.6    640.5      0.6
                                                                                  
 Asia                                                                             
 Pakistan        0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        0.0      0.0       --
 Brunei         18.1    17.5      2.9    53.8    -66.4      31.8     23.3     36.6
 Malaysia       74.4    79.3     -6.1    59.9     24.3      72.8     90.2    -19.3
 Indonesia       0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        0.0     13.7   -100.0
 Australia       0.0     0.0      --     19.3   -100.0       0.0      7.2   -100.0
 TOTAL          92.5    96.8     -4.5   133.0    -30.4     104.6    134.4    -22.2
                                                                                  
 Middle East                                                                      
 Oman          159.8    29.3    445.0     0.0      --       28.3     16.5     71.3
 Iran          335.4   414.9    -19.2   575.9    -41.8     497.6    394.7     26.1
 Iraq          804.2   954.4    -15.7   817.6     -1.6     855.4    814.6      5.0
 Qatar          51.3    30.8     66.5    76.1    -32.7      66.1    112.7    -41.4
 Kuwait        162.8   244.8    -33.5   153.8      5.9     192.9    222.2    -13.2
 S. Arabia     719.7   888.4    -19.0   901.7    -20.2     770.5    851.2     -9.5
 U.A.E.        299.9   234.7     27.7   382.4    -21.6     300.9    333.6     -9.8
 Dubai           0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        6.1      2.1    195.0
 TOTAL        2533.1  2797.3     -9.4  2907.5    -12.9    2717.8   2747.9     -1.1
                                                                                  
 C.I.S.                                                                           
 Azerbaijan      0.0    83.5   -100.0    31.4   -100.0      31.5     44.1    -28.5
 Kazakhstan     63.6    64.1     -0.9     0.0       --      44.9      2.8   1528.6
 Russia         32.9   148.6    -77.9    31.7      3.9      66.9     12.3    445.8
 TOTAL          96.5   296.2    -67.4    63.1     53.0     143.2     59.1    142.5
                                                                                  
 Africa                                                                           
 Nigeria       303.5   471.0    -35.6   272.5     11.4     396.3    389.0      1.9
 Angola        161.0   160.9      0.1   278.3    -42.2     136.8    140.0     -2.2
 Camroon        30.3     0.0      --      0.0       --       3.9     24.1    -84.0
 Congo           0.0    20.5   -100.0     0.0       --       5.0      6.2    -19.0
 Chad            0.0    31.9   -100.0    32.1   -100.0      12.2      8.2     50.1
 Egypt          53.7    51.3      4.7    35.7     50.2      43.1     36.6     18.0
 Gabon          59.9     0.0      --      0.0       --       7.6      2.8    173.7
 Sudan          19.9    39.0    -48.9     0.0       --      25.1      2.6    863.2
 Eq Guinea       0.0     0.0      --     31.2   -100.0       4.3     43.2    -90.1
 Algeria        84.5    71.5     18.2    62.0     36.3      52.1     14.6    256.6
 TOTAL         712.8   846.1    -15.7   711.9      0.1     686.5    667.2      2.9
                                                                                  
 CANADA          0.0     0.0      --      0.0       --       8.5      0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL    4055.1  4534.0    -10.6  4284.1     -5.3    4305.2   4240.4      1.5
 
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
    The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in July but discharged in August. It may
also include some parcels that arrived in August and discharged in September.
        

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

