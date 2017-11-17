TABLE-India's October Iranian oil imports down by two-fifths - trade

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India's oil imports from Iran declined by about two-fifths from a year ago to 467,600 barrels per day (bpd) in October, ship-tracking data from industry sources and Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed. India, the world's third largest oil importer, is reducing its intake of Iranian oil after Tehran's decision to award the development of a giant gas field to a Russian company instead of an Indian consortium. In April-October, the first seven months of the financial year, Indian imports from Iran declined by about 13.5 percent to about 449,800 bpd, the data showed. However, October imports from Iran were up about 12.5 percent from the previous month. Overall India's oil imports in October totalled 4.1 million bpd, a decline of about 15 percent from the previous month when the country imported record volumes, the data showed. The imports were, however, 4.6 percent lower than a year ago. Annual imports from the Latin America and Africa declined in October while those from the Middle East rose, the data showed. The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in thousands of bpd. Region/Coun Oct-17 Sep-17 %chg Oct-16 %Chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %Chg try mth/mth yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 66.1 -100.0 23.1 -100.0 90.2 50.3 79.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.7 0.0 -- Mexico 139.9 184.3 -24.1 309.3 -54.8 119.1 115.2 3.4 Venezuela 355.4 498.1 -28.6 492.1 -27.8 413.7 497.6 -16.9 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 495.3 748.5 -33.8 824.6 -39.9 639.6 670.1 -4.6 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Brunei 18.1 37.3 -51.4 17.7 2.3 31.0 24.1 28.7 Malaysia 48.2 45.9 5.0 18.6 158.5 67.6 83.8 -19.3 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.0 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 TOTAL 66.3 83.2 -20.3 36.4 82.3 98.6 124.6 -20.9 Middle East Oman 261.9 218.1 20.1 0.0 -- 70.8 13.2 436.2 Iran 467.6 415.4 12.5 765.5 -38.9 486.4 454.0 7.1 Iraq 757.0 1041.8 -27.3 539.1 40.4 863.8 783.9 10.2 Qatar 100.4 0.0 -- 31.1 223.4 63.1 110.1 -42.7 Kuwait 255.3 216.6 17.9 209.3 22.0 201.6 218.7 -7.8 S. Arabia 753.0 808.5 -6.9 696.9 8.0 772.5 830.4 -7.0 U.A.E. 229.3 302.6 -24.2 445.0 -48.5 293.8 344.2 -14.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 16.2 -100.0 4.9 3.3 48.3 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2824.4 3003.0 -5.9 2703.0 4.5 2756.8 2758.1 0.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 64.3 0.0 -- 61.3 4.8 31.7 47.9 -33.7 Kazakhstan 31.6 64.6 -51.1 64.3 -50.9 45.5 8.7 420.1 Russia 65.8 68.3 -3.7 32.9 99.9 66.9 13.1 408.9 TOTAL 161.7 132.9 21.7 158.6 2.0 144.1 69.8 106.5 Africa Nigeria 263.2 558.8 -52.9 275.1 -4.3 398.8 375.7 6.1 Angola 95.4 65.9 44.7 168.2 -43.3 125.6 144.9 -13.3 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 31.7 -100.0 59.5 -100.0 6.2 28.5 -78.2 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 6.7 -40.3 Chad 0.0 33.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.0 9.8 33.3 Egypt 51.1 74.1 -31.1 17.9 185.5 47.0 36.5 28.7 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 2.2 173.5 Sudan 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 22.2 2.1 962.6 Eq Guinea 0.0 34.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.8 37.9 -82.2 Algeria 0.0 64.1 -100.0 58.6 -100.0 48.0 22.2 116.1 TOTAL 430.2 861.6 -50.1 579.3 -25.7 677.7 669.8 1.2 CANADA 12.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- USA 114.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.7 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 4105.0 4829.3 -15.0 4301.9 -4.6 4336.5 4285.5 1.2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in September but discharged in October. It also include some parcels that arrived in October and discharged in November. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)