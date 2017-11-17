FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's October Iranian oil imports down by two-fifths - trade
#Asia
November 17, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India's October Iranian oil imports down by two-fifths - trade

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India's oil imports from Iran declined by about two-fifths
from a year ago to 467,600 barrels per day (bpd) in October, ship-tracking data from industry
sources and Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed.
    India, the world's third largest oil importer, is reducing its intake of Iranian oil after
Tehran's decision to award the development of a giant gas field to a Russian company instead of
an Indian consortium.
    In April-October, the first seven months of the financial year, Indian imports from Iran
declined by about 13.5 percent to about 449,800 bpd, the data showed. However, October imports
from Iran were up about 12.5 percent from the previous month.
    Overall India's oil imports in October totalled 4.1 million bpd, a decline of about 15
percent from the previous month when the country imported record volumes, the data showed.
    The imports were, however, 4.6 percent lower than a year ago.            
    Annual imports from the Latin America and Africa declined in October while those from the
Middle East rose, the data showed.
    The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters
data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in thousands of bpd.
 Region/Coun   Oct-17     Sep-17     %chg     Oct-16    %Chg  Jan-Oct  Jan-Oct    %Chg
 try                              mth/mth              yr/yr  2017     2016      yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                
 Brazil           0.0       66.1   -100.0       23.1  -100.0     90.2     50.3    79.2
 Colombia         0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      6.9  -100.0
 Ecuador          0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --     16.7      0.0      --
 Mexico         139.9      184.3    -24.1      309.3   -54.8    119.1    115.2     3.4
 Venezuela      355.4      498.1    -28.6      492.1   -27.8    413.7    497.6   -16.9
 Guatemala        0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 Argentina        0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL          495.3      748.5    -33.8      824.6   -39.9    639.6    670.1    -4.6
                                                                                      
 Asia                                                                                 
 Pakistan         0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 Brunei          18.1       37.3    -51.4       17.7     2.3     31.0     24.1    28.7
 Malaysia        48.2       45.9      5.0       18.6   158.5     67.6     83.8   -19.3
 Indonesia        0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0     11.0  -100.0
 Australia        0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      5.8  -100.0
 TOTAL           66.3       83.2    -20.3       36.4    82.3     98.6    124.6   -20.9
                                                                                      
 Middle East                                                                          
 Oman           261.9      218.1     20.1        0.0      --     70.8     13.2   436.2
 Iran           467.6      415.4     12.5      765.5   -38.9    486.4    454.0     7.1
 Iraq           757.0     1041.8    -27.3      539.1    40.4    863.8    783.9    10.2
 Qatar          100.4        0.0       --       31.1   223.4     63.1    110.1   -42.7
 Kuwait         255.3      216.6     17.9      209.3    22.0    201.6    218.7    -7.8
 S. Arabia      753.0      808.5     -6.9      696.9     8.0    772.5    830.4    -7.0
 U.A.E.         229.3      302.6    -24.2      445.0   -48.5    293.8    344.2   -14.7
 Dubai            0.0        0.0       --       16.2  -100.0      4.9      3.3    48.3
 Yemen            0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 Syria            0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL         2824.4     3003.0     -5.9     2703.0     4.5   2756.8   2758.1     0.0
                                                                                      
 C.I.S.                                                                               
 Azerbaijan      64.3        0.0       --       61.3     4.8     31.7     47.9   -33.7
 Kazakhstan      31.6       64.6    -51.1       64.3   -50.9     45.5      8.7   420.1
 Russia          65.8       68.3     -3.7       32.9    99.9     66.9     13.1   408.9
 TOTAL          161.7      132.9     21.7      158.6     2.0    144.1     69.8   106.5
                                                                                      
 Africa                                                                               
 Nigeria        263.2      558.8    -52.9      275.1    -4.3    398.8    375.7     6.1
 Angola          95.4       65.9     44.7      168.2   -43.3    125.6    144.9   -13.3
 Ivory coast      0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      0.0      3.3  -100.0
 Cameroon         0.0       31.7   -100.0       59.5  -100.0      6.2     28.5   -78.2
 Congo            0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      4.0      6.7   -40.3
 Chad             0.0       33.0   -100.0        0.0      --     13.0      9.8    33.3
 Egypt           51.1       74.1    -31.1       17.9   185.5     47.0     36.5    28.7
 Gabon            0.0        0.0       --        0.0      --      6.1      2.2   173.5
 Sudan           20.5        0.0       --        0.0      --     22.2      2.1   962.6
 Eq Guinea        0.0       34.0   -100.0        0.0      --      6.8     37.9   -82.2
 Algeria          0.0       64.1   -100.0       58.6  -100.0     48.0     22.2   116.1
 TOTAL          430.2      861.6    -50.1      579.3   -25.7    677.7    669.8     1.2
                                                                                      
 CANADA          12.8        0.0       --        0.0      --      8.1      0.0      --
 USA            114.3        0.0       --        0.0      --     11.7      0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL     4105.0     4829.3    -15.0     4301.9    -4.6   4336.5   4285.5     1.2
 
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into
barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days.
Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in September but discharged in October. It also
include some parcels that arrived in October and discharged in November.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
