October 8, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Two Indian companies to buy Iranian oil in November: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Two Indian companies have placed orders to buy Iranian oil in November, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday, adding that India does not yet know if it will be granted a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Iran.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a pump at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two industry sources.

India was discussing its options to buy Iranian oil with all authorities, Pradhan said.

U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil purchases are due to take effect on Nov. 4.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Richard Pullin

