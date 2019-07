Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run Oil India Ltd has started the process to sell its 50% stake in Project License-61 in Russia as the performance of the asset didn’t meet expectations, India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.

Pradhan said on Wednesday the company has not yet decided to exit from its shale assets in the United Staes.