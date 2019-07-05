Money News
India's June oilmeal exports drop 56% as soymeal shipments plunge - trade body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s oilmeal exports dropped 56% in June from a year ago to 114,972 tonnes as shipments of soymeal and rapeseed plunged, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The country’s soymeal exports during the month plunged 83% to 18,185 tonnes, while rapeseed meal shipments fell 41% to 54,247 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) said.

In the first three months of 2019/20 fiscal year started on April 1, India’s oilmeal exports fell 24% to 571,325 tonnes, it said.

