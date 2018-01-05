FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's December oilmeal exports fall 22 pct y/y
January 5, 2018 / 9:15 AM / in a day

TABLE-India's December oilmeal exports fall 22 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's oilmeal exports in December fell
22 percent from a year earlier to 236,000 tonnes, a trade body
said on Friday, due to a 30 percent fall in exports of soybean
meal.
    The following table shows India's oilmeal exports for
December.

 (in tonnes)
 Month    Soybean  Rapeseed  Groundnut  Ricebran  Castor  Total
          meal     meal      meal       meal      meal    
 Dec 17   168,865  32,832    5,051      5,200     24,052  236,000
 Dec 16   241,250  2,292     513        29,196    28,305  301,556
 Nov 17   207,630  69,105    314        28,843    63,630  369,522
 
*Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA)
    
For more information, click (bit.ly/2vMsmXc)
    

 (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
