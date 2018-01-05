TABLE-India's December oilmeal exports fall 22 pct y/y

Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's oilmeal exports in December fell 22 percent from a year earlier to 236,000 tonnes, a trade body said on Friday, due to a 30 percent fall in exports of soybean meal. The following table shows India's oilmeal exports for December. (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal Dec 17 168,865 32,832 5,051 5,200 24,052 236,000 Dec 16 241,250 2,292 513 29,196 28,305 301,556 Nov 17 207,630 69,105 314 28,843 63,630 369,522 *Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) For more information, click (bit.ly/2vMsmXc) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)