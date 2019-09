NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s oilmeal exports plunged 73% in August this year as soybean meal shipments fell sharply due to a hefty increase in local prices, a leading industry body said on Friday.

Oilmeal exports fell 23% to 1.01 million tonnes in the first five months of the current marketing year that began in April, according to the provisional data compiled by the Solvent Extractors’ Association.