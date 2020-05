NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s oilmeal exports dropped 54% to 177,003 tonnes in March from a year earlier, as soymeal shipments plunged due to higher domestic prices, provisional data released by a leading industry body showed on Thursday.

Oilmeal shipments during the 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April fell 27% to 2.43 million tonnes, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said in a statement.