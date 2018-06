NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering raising import tax on some edible oils, government sources said on Tuesday.

Employees fill plastic bottles with edible oil at an oil refinery plant of Adani Wilmar Ltd in Mundra, 375 km from Ahmedabad, June 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

India, the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer, currently levies 30 percent import tax on soyoil and 25 percent each on rapeseed and sunflower oils.