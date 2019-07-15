India's June vegetable oil imports up 6% - trade body

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s vegetable oil imports rose 6% in June from a year ago to 1.11 million tonnes, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Palm oil imports totalled 676,552 tonnes last month, including 255,551 tonnes of refined palm oil, the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) said in a statement.

India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also buys small volumes of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.