NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s vegetable oil imports fell 22.4 percent to 1.04 million tonnes in June against the same month a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Monday.

A man pedals a tricycle loaded with empty cooking oil containers in Kolkata, India, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Imports during the first eight months of the current year beginning November fell to 9.65 million tonnes against 9.87 million tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said in a statement.