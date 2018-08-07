Indian ride-hailing firm Ola to launch in the UK

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing firm Ola said on Tuesday it plans to launch services in the United Kingdom this year, months after it expanded its operations in Australia, in an ongoing turf war with U.S. rival Uber Technologies.

Employees work inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group, has obtained licences to begin operations in South Wales in September, as well as Greater Manchester, and plans to expand country-wide by the end of the year, it said in a statement.

The ride-hailing firm will offer private vehicles for hire as well as the popular black cabs on its platform and will add more transportation options going forward, the company said.