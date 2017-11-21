ONGC buys 15 percent stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15 percent stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil (TLW.L).
OVL executed the deal through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd, it said in a statement.
Tullow Namibia Ltd had a 25 percent stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030.
Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty) Ltd, with a 32.5 percent stake, is the operator of the block.
ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30 percent stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil.
