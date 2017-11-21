FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONGC buys 15 percent stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 21, 2017 / 9:21 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

ONGC buys 15 percent stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15 percent stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil (TLW.L).

FILE PHOTO: A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

OVL executed the deal through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd, it said in a statement.

Tullow Namibia Ltd had a 25 percent stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030.

Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty) Ltd, with a 32.5 percent stake, is the operator of the block.

ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30 percent stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.