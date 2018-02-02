FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

India lifts export curbs on onions as prices plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will allow unrestricted export of onions, the government said in an order on Friday, as prices of the politically-sensitive vegetable fell over a third in a month.

The world’s biggest exporter of onion had imposed curbs on overseas sales late last year in an attempt to soften local prices.

In November, the government set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for overseas sale of onions, but subsequently reduced it to $700 per tonne.

Unrestricted exports from India could soften prices in key importing countries such as Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, traders said.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

