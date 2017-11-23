FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India sets curbs on onion exports as prices surge
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 23, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 2 days ago

India sets curbs on onion exports as prices surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for overseas sale of onions, a government order said on Thursday, as the price of the politically-sensitive vegetable surged to its highest in two years in the local market.

Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery are seen at an empty wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Pimpalgaon, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Traders cannot export onions below $850 per tonne until the end of 2017, the order said.

Average prices at Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale onion market in the western state of Maharashtra, rose to 3,211 rupees ($49.62) per 100 kg last week, the highest in two years.

“Exports are not possible at $850. Egypt and Pakistan are selling at much lower level,” said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be named.

The Indian curbs on exports could lift prices in key importing countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, traders said.

($1 = 64.7150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.